City of Dallas dealing with ransomware attack against network

The city said it is working to assess the complete impact but residents will see "minimal disruption."

DALLAS — The city of Dallas suffered a ransomware attack Wednesday which interrupted its computer-based emergency dispatch, the court system, the Dallas Police Department website, and the city's own website.

As of Wednesday night, the source of the attack had not yet been isolated, but the city's information technology department said it would work "around the clock" to identify that source and isolate all impacted devices.

The city said services to residents continued "with minimal disruption".

911 was not impacted, but sources told WFAA the city's computer-aided dispatch system was not working.

Mobile computers in DPD cruisers were also impacted, according to sources.

911 dispatchers normally type in notes that emergency crews can see, but Wednesday they had to take handwritten notes from callers.

Those notes were then read via radio to police and fire crews.

The city's security monitoring tools detected the ransomware attack early Wednesday morning, the city said in a message sent to councilmembers around 9 a.m.

The text read, "a number of servers have been compromised with ransomware impacting several functional areas."

The city made the news public in a statement a few hours later.

City courts were closed Wednesday and will be closed again Thursday.

Online payment of water bills "may be delayed," the city said, but promised no disconnections would be processed until the outage caused by the attack is resolved.

Bhavani Thuraisingham, professor of computer science at The University of Texas at Dallas and founder of the Cyber Security Research and Education institute, said a ransomware attack likely means hackers got into the city's network, encrypted city data, and are asking for the city to pay to regain access to the data

She said news of an attack on a city worried her because of the potential crippling of emergency services.

The city of Dallas did not answer any questions and instead pointed to statements posted to its city news website.

So it's not clear if the hackers are making any demands of the city.

"I’d rather not pay the ransom," Thuraisingham said. "But in some cases you cannot avoid it. It depends on how prepared they were and whether they had backed up all the data and files they need."

She said hackers are getting bolder, leaving everyone vulnerable.

"All it takes is for the attacker to get into the machine of one person, and if you’re on a network it can spread to everyone on the network," Thuraisingham said.

The city had a previous outage on April 19, which caused a city council meeting that day to be canceled and rescheduled. The outage affected most city departments, including 311 and water utilities.