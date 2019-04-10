SAN ANTONIO — A mystical event is brewing in the Alamo city!

Wizards and witches are welcome to enjoy a pint of butterbeer at any of the four San Antonio bars participating in a Harry Potter Halloween.

The festive event is sure to have you dancing like a hippogriff.

La Roca Cantina, Blue Box, Still Golden Social House and Burleson Yard Beer Garden are participating in the night inspired by Harry Potter.

On October 24, each bar will be transfigured into a house from the magical world of HP.

La Roca Cantina will become Hufflepuff House, Blue Box will become Ravenclaw House, Still Golden Social House will be Slytherin, and Burleson Yard Beer Garden will be Gryffindor.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Harry Potter-inspired costumes.

The beloved movies from the HP franchise will play on a big screen, butterbeer will be served, and there will be plenty of dancing.

Be sure to have your wands at the ready!

More information can be found on the event page.