Beating "lunchflation" as you return to the office

Workers’ wallets are feeling are a bit thin these days as they return to the office.

SAN ANTONIO — It is called “lunchflation,” the sticker shock many employees are feeling when they return to the office after working the better part of two years at home.

Employees are paying more for professional clothes since they cannot wear sweats to the office, more for gas since they are back to commuting and more for lunch since the price of food spiked.

Square data said workers are paying from 10 to 20 percent more for common lunch items at restaurants. Cutting costs will require some work, but the savings are worth it.

“Making your lunch at home will save you a lot and use your leftovers,” said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert with TrueTrae.com. “But we’re also experiencing shrinkflation at the grocery store, where packages are smaller. Net weight is lower and you’re paying the same as you did before. What I like to suggest is to, first of all, look for coupons and ways to save and then also buy in bulk if you happen to have a membership to Costco or Sam’s Club. You can save quite a bit doing that.”

Here are some tips to save on your return to work: