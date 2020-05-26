BCSO: Victim in deadly stabbing had just become a correctional officer

At a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Salazar said a woman killed in a stabbing on Sunday had just graduated from the academy the day before.

SAN ANTONIO — New details have been released about a woman killed in a stabbing on the city's westside Sunday afternoon.

At a news conference Tuesday, KENS 5 asked Sheriff Javier Salazar if he could confirm whether the victim was a correctional officer. Salazar said that Miranda Sage Milowski, 27, was in fact a correctional officer and employed through the Texas Department of Corrections. He also said she had just graduated from the academy the day before being murdered.

Investigators believe Milowski's death is the result of a domestic violence dispute. Salazar said she had 3 children and that the suspect, Michael Gonzales, was in town for her graduation, although they were no longer together.

Gonzales is charged with murder, accused of fatally stabbing Milowski in the chest multiple times. She was seen jumping out of a moving vehicle, believed to be driven by Gonzales, in the 3800 block of Krie Trail. Witnesses tried to perform CPR until first responders arrived. She died at the scene.

Investigators said Gonzales wrecked out near the intersection of Salty Marsh and Kennebec Way. According to BCSO, after deputies set up a perimeter, Gonzales was found hiding at a residence in the 9600 Block of Acadian Drive. He was arrested without incident.