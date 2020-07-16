BCSO: Teen shot; investigators believe a group of kids playing with a gun may be the reason

The 16-year-old boy is in surgery while investigators are trying to figure out how he was shot. They believe the person who shot him is also a juvenile.

SAN ANTONIO — Investigators are on the scene of a shooting on the far west side - trying to piece together what led to a 16-year-old boy being shot in the torso.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the 11000 block of Lands Pond, outside of Loop 1604, and north of Potranco Road, sometime around noon on Thursday. Initially, they heard the teen shot himself - but once detectives started investigating, they started to think otherwise, according to BCSO.

In an update posted on Facebook by BSCO, Sheriff Javier Salazar said from the scene, it appears there was a group of juveniles that may have been playing with gun and at some point someone may have shot the teen.

As of 1:30 p.m., that teen was taken into emergency surgery. Salazar said they are hoping for the best, but are processing the investigation as a homicide scene with a possibility that the teen might not survive his grave injury.

Sheriff Javier Salazar provides details for a shooting that occurred in the 11000 Block of Lands Pond in West Bexar County. Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Investigators are waiting to question the juveniles at the location, but must wait for their parents to arrive.

Salazar said they have the person they believe fired the shot, also a juvenile. He added there were adults in the house at the time.