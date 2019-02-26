SAN ANTONIO — A man driving a blue Ford Ranger hit a shopping cart in a parking lot, killing a 1-year-old baby, San Antonio police said.

According to a preliminary report, 25-year-old David Fuentes pulled into a parking lot on the 300 block on Moursund Blvd. on the city's south side. Police said he was driving at a high rate of speed and took a wide angle as he turned in.

A shopper had a baby girl in the baby seat of a shopping cart and had parked the cart to unload groceries when the Ford Ranger hit the cart. The baby flew out of the shopping cart. The Ranger then struck another vehicle parked near the first vehicle, injuring a woman who was also unloading her groceries.

The baby was transported to the hospital, where she died. The other woman suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

Fuentes, the driver of the Ranger, was evaluated and found to be intoxicated. He was booked for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault, SAPD said.