At least 3 catalytic converter thefts reported at Austin airport parking following busy Memorial Day weekend

Affected travelers are asked to contact the Austin Police Department to file a report.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Tuesday afternoon, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has received at least three stolen catalytic converter complaints in the past 24 hours, all within the economy parking lots.

KVUE spoke with a woman who said she was the fourth person hit this holiday weekend, but her catalytic converter was stolen from the Blue Garage next to the airport.

"I parked my car in the Blue Garage as I do all the time for work," said Nikki Martz. "I have to travel a lot, so this is really common."

Things quickly got uncommon for Martz as she returned from her two-day trip to Miami on Monday morning.

"We got to our car, started it up, and it was so loud," said Martz. "My husband was like, first he was like, 'What did you do? Did you hit something?'"

Martz said her husband looked under their car and saw the catalytic converter was ripped from her pickup truck.

"Somebody had literally sawed off our catalytic converter, just two cuts and pulled it off," said Martz.

The theft happened as her truck sat in the Blue Garage at the airport that requires payment to park.

"There's cameras and there's lights everywhere," said Martz. "So I was shocked. I couldn't believe that somebody had the ability to do this in an airport parking garage."

An airport spokesperson said thieves targeted three other cars in economy lots over the weekend, which included:

An email at 7:07 p.m. on Monday night regarding a theft in an economy lot (not in a garage)

A phone call on Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. for Lot D

Another phone call on Tuesday afternoon for a catalytic converter threat out of Lot F.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device. Thieves steal the part and sell it as scrap metal for cash.

"They can cut them within like 30 seconds and get them in and out," said Need a Brake Mobile Mechanic owner Matt Fuller.

Fuller said he gets weekly calls from clients in Martz's situation.

He said while there isn't much you can do, getting a cover or lock for the part can at least slow thieves down.

That is advice Martz is taking, along with other precautions.

"So probably be leaning more towards just getting dropped off versus parking the car there," Martz.

Martz said she filed a police report on Monday morning.

If you find yourself in this situation call the Austin Police Department to file a report. Airport and ABIA Parking staff will be assisting the police with their investigation, an airport spokesperson told KVUE.

AUS said ABIA Parking representatives patrol all lots and garages to respond to customers needing assistance and will alert the police if they witness a crime, such as a vehicle theft, in progress. Customers can all APD or Airport Communications at 512-530-2242 if they notice suspicious behavior at the airport.

APD officers are stationed at the airport and an APD office is located on the airport property.

The airport said all parking lots and garages are equipped with CCTV cameras that monitor the operations 24/7.

AUS had two of its five busiest days ever over Memorial Day weekend. Monday, May 30, was the airport’s third busiest day, with 33,828 fliers, while Friday, May 27, was the airport’s fifth busiest day, with 33,621 fliers.