SAN ANTONIO — A new bike trail is paving the way for a healthier and greener San Antonio. The trail along Floyd Curl drive is open for bicyclists and pedestrians in the Medical Center.

The new trail is dubbed “green street” along Floyd Curl Drive. It’s 1.7 miles from Louis Pasteur to Fawn Meadows.

There is a 10 foot wide, two-way bike lane with four feet separating bicyclists from the road. There are four feet of landscape and six feet of space for walking or running.

“I think it’s safe for bikers so they won't be riding the streets where they'll get hit and killed,” said San Antonio resident Cyd Taylor.

The Texas Department of Transportation contributed $4.6 million, the city of San Antonio poured in $1.4 million and the Medical Center Alliance pitched in $7.8 million.

The project totaled $13.9 million will also, include a 1.2-mile extension of green street on Hamilton Wolf road.

The construction on the trail will begin in 2020 and is expected to be done by 2021.

"This is going to ensure more safety for pedestrians, bikers, and people in automobiles because they will all be traveling in separate lanes. It also means that people can come to the Medical Center to do something fun instead of going to the doctors,” said Bill Balthrope, chairman of the Medical Center Alliance.