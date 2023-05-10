Aransas Co. man who fled U.S. gets 60 years in prison for the sexual assaults of his daughters

Luis Castro fled the country back in 1999 before he could be sentenced. Last month, an Aransas Co. Deputy contacted U.S. Marshals who found Castro in Puerto Rico.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Luis Castro, the Aransas County man who left the country back in 1999 before he could be sentenced for the sexual assaults of his own daughters, is now headed to prison for 60 years.

One of those women told the judge Wednesday that the abuse went on daily for 11 years.

Last month, an Aransas County Deputy contacted U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico, who then located Castro there.

The deputy went to Puerto Rico and brought Castro back to face justice. Castro is now 68-years-old and Aransas County Attorney Amanda Oster said she doesn't expect him to ever be let out of jail.

She said justice for the victim's family was finally served Wednesday.

"The sentence that he was served today helps prove that you can never escape your bad acts," she said. "That we will find you and we will work together to make sure that justice is served and that our victims are given their voice back."

Wednesday's testimony also included the threats Castro made to his daughter if they ever told. He told them that he'd kill their mother.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!