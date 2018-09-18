Leon Valley’s city manager says that they are looking for public input on a new animal control ordinance that would update an outdated city policy.

Kelly Kuenstler says that the idea of a new ordinance was sparked after the city received a number of complaints from residents.

“Some of the concerns were the feral cats, another concern were chickens and whether or not they were properly caged and whether or not they were actually 150 feet from the nearest residence," Kuenstler said.

Under the current ordinance, residents can have two unneutered dogs or cats, or four dogs or cats that are neutered. The ordinance does not make any mention of a limit on farm animals, but a spokesperson with the Leon Valley Police Department says it’s always been limited to four in the city. He says it’s something they hope to clarify with a new ordinance.

The possibility of changes has some animal lovers fired up and worried that they may be forced to get rid of their animals.

Kurtis Tatsch lives on nearly two acres of land in Leon Valley, where he has one dog, two cats, five goats, and five chickens.

"We've been here for 18 years. You can't just come in all of a sudden and tell somebody you can't have animals after we've had them for all these years," Tatsch said.

With the help of the Citizens Police Advisory Committee, the city drafted an initial ordinance, which would allow residents up to four dogs or cats regardless if they are neutered. So far, the new ordinance does not mention farm animals.

Kuenstler says that they will hear from the public during a coffee event with the mayor later in September before presenting a new ordinance to city council. They also plan to discuss if the number of animals allowed will fluctuate based on property size.

