x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

POLL: America's favorite TV shows of all time

The most popular television shows of all time may not be what you expected!

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from April 2020.

When you think of great TV shows, what programs often come to mind?

"The Sopranos," "Game of Thrones," "The Wire," "M*A*S*H," "Dallas."

Well according to a YouGov poll, the most popular shows of all-time may not be what you think. 

According to CBS News, the rankings are based on data compiled in 2020. 

Below is the Top 50 list of U.S. viewers all-time favorite TV shows (the list is heavy on broadcast — and excludes streaming and cable series):

  1. Jeopardy!
  2. Tom and Jerry
  3. The Flinstones
  4. The Bugs Bunny Show
  5. Sesame Street
  6. I Love Lucy
  7. The Jetsons
  8. The Twilight Zone
  9. The Golden Girls
  10. Wheel of Fortune
  11. Bewitched
  12. Mister Rogers' Neighborhood
  13. The Muppets
  14. The Looney Toons Show
  15. The Carol Burnett Show
  16. M*A*S*H
  17. The Muppet Show
  18. The Price Is Right
  19. The Andy Griffith Show
  20. Gilligan's Island
  21. Happy Days
  22. The Munsters
  23. I Dream of Jeannie
  24. Family Feud
  25. The Beverly Hillbillies
  26. Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
  27. America's Funniest Home Videos
  28. Cheers
  29. The Three Stooges
  30. Lassie
  31. Married...With Children
  32. The Simpsons
  33. Everybody Loves Raymond
  34. Alfred Hitchcock Presents
  35. Law & Order
  36. Home Improvement
  37. Little House on the Prairie
  38. 60 Minutes
  39. The Jeffersons
  40. Laverne & Shirley
  41. Sanford and Son
  42. Seinfeld
  43. The Dick Van Dyke Show
  44. House
  45. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Carson
  46. Three's Company
  47. Friends
  48. The Mary Tyler Moore Show
  49. All in the Family
  50. Columbo

To see the full list, click here.

Did your favorite show make this list? Text us at (903) 600-2600 and let us know!

    

Related Articles