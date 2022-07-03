Kidnapped Garland teen found safe; warrant issued for ex-boyfriend, police say

Garland police say a 17-year-old was dragged into a pickup truck against her will by 20-year-old David Emanuel Maldonado. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

GARLAND, Texas — Police in Garland, Texas, are now looking for a 20-year-old suspect that's believed to have kidnapped his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend.

According to police, witnesses saw the girl being dragged against her will into a White Ford or GM pickup truck with a tan or silver trim. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on West Buckingham Road.

Witnesses recognized the suspect as David Emanuel Maldonado. Police say the truck was driven by another suspect and was seen going westbound on Buckingham Road.

Police confirmed with WFAA that the 17-year-old is safe at home as of Sunday morning, but they have an active warrant out for Maldonado.

David Maldonado is a Hispanic man standing at 5 feet 7 inches with brown eyes and black hair. There's no description on what he was seen wearing or what the driver looked like.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 972-485-4840.