SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is accused of threatening to shoot his girlfriend because she allegedly cheated on him.

David Guerra was arrested Saturday after his girlfriend called the police. She told authorities that they had an argument while they were in their car.

When they got home, Guerra allegedly grabbed his rifle from the vehicle, which the victim said he always had with him.

The victim told authorities that Guerra pointed the rifle at her and threatened to shoot her. She also told police that he would not let her leave the apartment. When he left the complex, she called for help.

Guerra was charged for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.