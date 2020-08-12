About 200 roosters and hens seized at south-side home

An anonymous tip led Animal Care Services to the house on West Ansley Street Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — The city's Animal Care Services department responded to an anonymous complaint about a large amount of roosters at a home on the south side.

Once they arrived to the scene on West Ansley Street on Tuesday morning, they found about 200 roosters and hens.

According to Shannon Sims, the interim director of ACS, the San Antonio Police Department obtained a warrant to investigate the property document and to figure out what was going on.

Sims said they go into similar situations with the mentality that it's a potential cockfighting case. ACS works are looking through sheds on the property and veterinary staff is also there with investigators. So far, they found two adjoining properties with connecting gates giving free passage to the birds.

Every animal will be documented and photographed, Sims said. ACS will take the animals into custody.