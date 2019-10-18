SAN ANTONIO — A 70-year-old man who began his workday by warming up his work dump truck died after his truck took off on its own.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, as his work truck idled in the 1500 block of W Hutchins Place, the man returned to his personal truck to grab some items.

As he stood next to the driver side of his personal truck, his work dump truck jumped into gear and moved forward, pinning the man between the two trucks, killing him.

The man's work dump truck continued forward approximately 50 yards until it hit a second dump truck.

His co-workers found him outside and called 9-1-1.

The investigation is ongoing.