361 Off-Road Rescue expects to have a busy holiday weekend at area beaches

361 Off-Road Rescue is a Facebook page with the sole purpose of pulling people's vehicles out from the sand when they get stuck, free of charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know it's a pain in the you-know-what to get your car stuck at the beach, but no worries, 361 Off-Road Rescue is here for you. Especially during this busy holiday weekend.

361 Off-Road Rescue is a Facebook page with the sole purpose of pulling people's vehicles out from where they're stuck.

Rusty Moore has been helping out stuck vehicles for about 15 years now. Just in the last three months, he has gotten close to 40 or 50 out.

The beach is usually a hotspot, especially when it hasn't rained in a while.

"This is actually really bad. We're in a truck on 40s right now, and this is some really powdery sand," Moore described. "People just go as fast as they possibly can to get through this sand and it's actually pretty deep."

When 361 Off-Road Rescue pulls someone out, it's always free of charge, no matter what.

Coastal Bend local Maite Bosquez praised the rescue service. "I was thinking I was going to have to call a tow truck and I was like 'How long is it going to take them to get here?' I have my mom with me and I didn't want her to have to be out in the heat too much," she said. "So, having these guys here? Huge life saver!"

Even out-of-towners benefited from the rescue service. A tourist visiting from Austin told 3NEWS, "I'm glad they were here. It was perfect timing. As soon as I got stuck, they pulled up and they helped us. I greatly appreciate that."

The Facebook group was created by locals who just wanted to help.

"I don't want their last memory of the beach to be 'Oh my gosh, we got stuck'," said Clifford Curtner with 361 Off-Road Rescue. "I want them to remember it was fun! To come out to Corpus and enjoy the day."

"It's a weekend adventure for us, it's fun to go out, pull people out, and give people a better experience at the beach," Moore added.

They said there's a few things to keep in mind before heading to the beach and taking your vehicle off-road.

"I recommend carrying a strap. Some kind of recovery strap," Moore advised. "Do not carry a chain. Chains are dangerous. They can snap or cause major damage to your vehicle from being yanked on."

If you ever find yourself stuck, you can post your location on their page and someone will come get you out. They also said it helps if your emergency lights are on, this way they can find you easier.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.