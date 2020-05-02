TEXAS, USA — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is issuing a statement following the death of a 32-year-old man while in custody of Border Patrol agents.

According to a release from the agency, the incident happened on February 4 at the Brackettville Station.

The 32-year-old man and another U.S. citizen were allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in their arrests and the arrests of five undocumented immigrants earlier that day.

Following his arrest, the 32-year-old man was processed at the Brackettville. During processing "the man began exhibiting signs of distress;" EMT-certified agents administered first aid and then contact EMS "as his health deteriorated," the release states.

At around 6:40 p.m., EMS arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at 9:37 p.m.

The full statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection is available below:

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brackettville Station arrested a 32-year-old male United States citizen Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., CST, after he was identified as a suspect in an alien smuggling incident. At around 6 p.m., during processing at the Brackettville Station, the man began exhibiting signs of distress and EMT-certified agents immediately administered first aid and then contacted Emergency Medical Services as his health deteriorated. At around 6:40 p.m., EMS arrived and transported the subject by ambulance to a local hospital. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at 9:37 p.m.

