SAN ANTONIO — A new scooter company is debuting 200 motorized scooters in San Antonio. Folks can now access the scooters from Lime downtown, Southtown, and the Pearl.

Even though Gerardo Noriega has never ridden one of these motorized scooters, he's become a little too familiar with them. And he's always worried about the day he doesn't see one coming.

"People are riding them in the middle of the street, which concerned me a bit," he said. "There's kids riding them; there's adults riding them. They're just an accident waiting to happen."

These types of scooters have been banned from several cities, like Milwaukee and Beverly Hills. But Lime says that won't happen here.

"We're going to start working with city council members to craft some sensible regulations," said manager Joe Deshotel.

Close communication with other cities has already sparked positive changes from the service. Lime's newest feature encourages safe parking.

"In order to end your ride, you have to take a photo of your parking spot," explained Deshotel.

Other riders will rate that parking job, and bad parkers will have to answer for their unsafe parking.

And as for the other big concern riders have for this transportation method?

Jack Pidgeon struggled to find a scooter earlier today and said he welcomes the new fleet wheels.

There will be a public meeting Tuesday evening at the Central Library to discuss the scooters. City leaders invite everyone to attend and voice their concerns. For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/ccdo

© 2018 KENS