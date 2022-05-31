2 Ray High School students killed in crash after leaving graduation rehearsal, 2 injured

CCPD crews are still on the scene of what police say will likely be an afternoon-long investigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Ray High School students died and two are in the hospital after a car crash that happened when the students were leaving graduation practice, Corpus Christi ISD officials confirm to 3NEWS.

The students were all set to graduate on Friday.

The crash happened at E. Port Avenue and W. Broadway Street before noon Tuesday, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Police said the driver of the car lost control while driving down Port Ave.

Lt. Colby Burris with CCPD said speed may have been a factor in the crash but they are still investigating.

"The reason we've been out here so long, the nature of the accident, plotting it, mapping it, to get a better idea of what caused it. looks like speed could have been a contributing factor but can't say for sure right now," Burris said.

A nearby blue mustang was also being looked at by officers, however police could not confirm the vehicles involvement if any.

"Those people stayed on the scene right now, we are treating them as witnesses," Burris said.

At the high school CCISD's crisis counseling team were on hand to support to students and staff learning about the tragedy. Counselors will be available

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo acknowledged the tragic accident that took place.

"Here again we had tragedy today," Guajardo said.

Announcing a planned candlelight vigil for the two Ray High School students who lost their lives.

Corpus Christi ISD released the following statement:

Corpus Christi ISD joins Ray High School in mourning two seniors who were killed in a rollover accident that left two others injured Tuesday morning in Corpus Christi. The students were traveling to school after attending graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center.

“Our Texan community is devastated by this loss of our graduating seniors,” said Principal Roxanne Cuevas. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

At this time, the names of all four students involved, as well as the conditions of the two injured students, are being withheld out of respect for the families’ privacy.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the families of the two seniors we lost today,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “We appreciate our community’s prayers for our district during what continues to be an incredibly challenging time for us as well as for educators across the nation.”

The district’s crisis counseling team is providing support to students and staff at Ray High School. Counselors are available districtwide as well to help students in need.

Ray’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, June 3. In keeping with CCISD’s tradition of honoring deceased students, chairs will be reserved in the late Texans’ honor.

CCPD crews are still on the scene of what police say will likely be an afternoon-long investigation.

