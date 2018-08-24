Guadalupe County — Approximately one hundred pounds of meth were seized by a Guadalupe County corporal during a traffic stop on I-10.

A press release from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Offices states that the incident occurred at around 11 AM on August 15.

The officer pulled over a silver SUV around the 614 mile marker on I-10. While speaking to the driver and passenger, the officer "observed signs of deception" and "utilized his K9 partner" to search the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. During the search, the officer noticed a concealed bundle and decided to conduct a more in-depth search of the SUV with the help of a Guadalupe County deputy.

More than 89 bundles containing more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office says that both vehicle occupants are Mexican nationals. They were arrested at the scene.

