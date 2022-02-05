Arrest made in deadly shooting at Arlington shopping center, police say

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 4100 block of S. Cooper Street, near I-20.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Note: This story has been updated with an arrest having been made.

One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center in Arlington Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police said Sunday that one person was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Police said they responded to the shooting just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of South Cooper Street, near Interstate 20. Arriving officers found two men lying on the ground, according to police.

Police said one of them, a 31-year-old, died at the scene, while the other, a 29-year-old, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

After interviewing witnesses and two persons of interest, police arrested one person in the deadly incident.

Police said Jacob LaTravis Yi, 20, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. He also had an active warrant for an ATF weapons charge.

The other person of interest was released, according to police.

Through the investigation, police believe the shooting stemmed from an agreement that went wrong between Yi and the deceased victim. Police said Yi and the victim had arrived at the location together in a vehicle.

Police said investigators believe there was some sort of arrangement where Yi would purchase iPhones at the nearby AT&T store for the victim using the victim's credit card. According to police, it appeared Yi tried to leave the location with the iPhones and the victim's credit card in an Uber.