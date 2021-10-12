Texas power plants winter ready

Most power plants completed winterization efforts.

SAN ANTONIO — Most power plants are ready for winter says ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas).

ERCOT filed its compliance report with the PUC (Public Utility Commission), who regulates utilities in Texas.

It shows about 70 percent of power plants met the deadline to be winter ready.

The PUC said it is please to see the power providers taking grid strengthening measures seriously. The PUC filed violations against eight electric companies for failing to file winter readiness reports on time.

The regulator is recommending more than $7.5 million in penalties against them.