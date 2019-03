SAN ANTONIO — The scene at Interstate 35 between Loop 1604 and Judson Road has been cleared and all lanes have been reopened following a crash early this morning.

Live Oak Police responded to a rollover accident on the city's northeast side around 3 a.m.

A tow truck and a box truck crashed causing all of the southbound main lanes, except for one, to be closed.

Live Oak Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene.