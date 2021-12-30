Here are the 6 things you should keep in your medicine cabinet, according to the Cleveland Clinic

A thermometer and a pulse oximeter are just two of the top items.

Throughout the last couple of years, increased importance has been placed on those that feel sick staying home.

This obviously helps to prevent others from getting sick as well, no matter if it’s just a common cold or COVID-19.

As the pandemic continues into yet another cold and flu season, the Cleveland Clinic has reminders for six different things for your at-home medicine cabinet.

Tip No. 1 – A working thermometer - The Cleveland Clinic says: “Fever is one of the most prominent symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu, so being able to accurately track if you have one is important. Dr. Ford says oral thermometers that go under your tongue are best, but other variations work well too.”

Tip No. 2 – Fever reducers and pain killers - The Cleveland Clinic says: “Whether it’s acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil), make sure you have whatever you typically take on hand. This medication will help you fend off fevers, chills, sinus pain, headaches and muscle aches.”

Tip No. 3 – Over-the-counter medicine - The Cleveland Clinic says: “Consider picking up cough syrup or a decongestant if you typically take those things when you’re sick, but don’t run out and buy the whole shelf. Cough drops or sinus rinses can also be helpful, but it really comes down to what works for you.”

Tip No. 4 – Pulse oximeters - The Cleveland Clinic says: “If you have asthma or an underlying condition that puts you at greater risk for serious illness, it might be helpful to have a pulse oximeter at home. This device measures the levels of oxygen in your blood.”

Tip No. 5 – Allergy medicine - The Cleveland Clinic says: “It can be difficult to tell the difference between a cold, the flu, COVID-19 and allergies. So if you typically suffer from allergies, be sure to keep you allergy medicine or any eye drops on hand.”

Tip No. 6 – Prescription medication - The Cleveland Clinic says: “It’s a good idea to have a 30-day supply of any prescriptions you’re currently taking. This will reduce the need to venture out for a refill in case you get sick.” All medicine needs to be checked to make sure that it has not yet expired, and any that has been expired should be thrown away. For more information from the Cleveland Clinic, click here.