Two San Antonio moms respond to 'anti-trans' bills failing during Texas legislative session

Thirteen bills were proposed during the 87th Legislative session relating to people who identify as transgender.

SAN ANTONIO — More than two dozen bills were introduced this legislative session regarding folks in the LGBTQ community, with more than a dozen of them considered anti-trans by some advocacy organizations, transgender people and their families.

“It would be really hard for me to tell her that people hate her," Cassie Villela, the mother of a trans child, said.

For Villela and fellow mother, Annaliese Cothron, this legislative session has been a waiting game.

“To me it wasn’t fair to single out my child based on their gender expression," Cothron said.

The two mothers said the legislation regarding transgender youth has left them feeling as though legislators have been bullying their children.

Thirteen bills were proposed this session affecting the lives of people who identify as trans.

Amongst them, SB 29, a bill that would restrict the participation of transgender student athletes to the sex on their birth certificate, and not the gender they identify.

And another, SB 1646, which would classify providing gender affirming healthcare as child abuse.

“I get really frustrated when with people who don’t have any experience don’t know anything about it, haven’t read any books, or anything like that just labeling me something and acting like I don’t love my kid," Villela said.

Texas State Senator Charles Perry is the author of both bills.

“Those [decisions] should be left to when that child are mature enough in adulthood to understand the consequences of those decisions," Perry said during Senate Session.

Both women went to Austin several times to speak out against the legislation, and watched as the time ran out on their respective deadlines.

“I think that was the worst moment for me is because my husband and I stayed up until midnight watching the Texas Legislature online to see if our child would be okay," Villela said.

While none of the proposed bills were able to pass, Maddie Kennedy, a case manager with Thrive Youth Center, a facility for homeless LGBTQ youth, said the bills will have lasting impacts.

“What has been difficult this session is looking at all of the bills that could have further brought us down," Kennedy said.

So even though they may feel some relief now, the mothers say they know their fight isn't over.