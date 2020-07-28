This fall, not getting your child vaccinated for flu could have worse ramifications while COVID-19 is still spreading

A one-two punch of the coronavirus and the flu could prove deadly.

SAN ANTONIO — As the coronavirus ravages communities across the country, many have turned their focus to a vaccine that is still months away. But with flu season right around the corner, it's another kind of vaccine that could be a difference-maker for children in the coming months.

A child's body will be in a weakened state if they don't get the flu vaccine but end up catching the disease. And with the coronavirus still spreading through communities in south Texas, contracting both at the same time could be deadly.

"Even though the illness appears to be less severe in children, if they have one of these other illnesses they get because they weren't vaccinated, it is again going to weaken their immune system," said Kristopher Richardson, a physician's assistant and the area medical manager for FastMed Urgent Care. "And a COVID infection could be even more severe, like we are seeing with some adults."

The flu vaccine isn't available for another couple of months, but Richardson suggested that parents take their children to get it ASAP.

"You have to get the flu vaccine every year because of the type of vaccine it is. It doesn't have a long-lasting immune response in your body, so it requires a booster or a new shot every year," he said.

But there may be signs that not as many parents will make that trip to the pharmacy or doctor's office with their children. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, child flu vaccination rates across the country declined by an estimated 21.5% during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic. And 1.5 million teachers, or about one in four, are at a greater risk of contracting the virus due to pre-existing conditions.

Here in Texas, only 58% of children typically get a flu vaccine. And right now, many kids are behind in other important vaccinations too. Richardson says it's never too late to get them caught up.

"II would call your pediatrician or primary care provider right away so they can get caught up on these vaccines, especially before school starts," he said.