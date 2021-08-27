Respiratory therapist recalls why he left medical field amid ongoing pandemic

According to the American Hospital Association, 30% of healthcare workers are considering leaving their jobs.

SAN ANTONIO — Hospitals across the state are facing a nursing shortage. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Trauma Service Area P (in which San Antonio is located) is reporting only 56 available ICU beds, and a total of 662 beds able to receive a patient as of Friday.

While hospitalizations are increasing in figures not seen since the beginning of the year, healthcare workers are still feeling the effects of the pandemic due to burnout.

Brent Nolan is a former respiratory therapist.

"Ventilator management. I was told that it was such a big part of keeping somebody alive, stabilizing them and getting them back on their feet and back healthy," Nolan said.

Nolan said he knew he had an important position, and would see most of his patients get better. Then the pandemic hit.

"Going from very minimal support to very invasive and then to just eventually dying, I'd never seen anything like that," Nolan said.

He decided to leave his position in April, saying he had grown numb at work.

"'I can't be in this environment anymore. I'm too numb, I'm too numb to it, I won't be effective,'" Nolan recalled thinking.

He decided to switch to an entirely different career field. While in the U.S. Navy he was stationed in Italy, where his passion for agriculture continued to grow.

He hopes to make a difference that way.

"I'll still maintain my credentials and I may still teach. Just to get back to the community so I can get back in that way, but it's also very scary and exhilarating at the same time," Nolan said of his departure.

According to the American Hospital Association, 30% of healthcare workers are considering leaving their jobs. Meanwhile, 60% reported impacts to their mental health during the pandemic.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the demand for registered nurses is projected to increase by 39% in the Lone Star State between 2018 and 2031. But supply is projected to grow by only 31%, leading to an estimated deficit of about 57,000 RNs to care for patients.

To help with the strain hospitals are seeing, Baptist Health has received 94 state and contract nurses.

The following is a statement from Baptist Health System:

“As the current COVID surge continues to stress our nurses, staff and hospitals, Baptist Health System is pleased to have received 94 state and contract nurses who are now working alongside our nurses at our five hospitals in San Antonio and our hospital in New Braunfels to safely care for all COVID and non-COVID patients in our system. We look forward to receiving a third cohort soon who will also contribute to alleviating current workloads and stress.

"We also continue to onboard new RNs and recent staff hires and are offering incentives including generous sign-on bonuses to qualified RNs and new RN graduates. Although burnout among hospital staff is common amid the pandemic, our nurses are passionate about their vocation. They are resilient and compassionate about caring for every patient who comes through our doors. Baptist Health System reminds the community to show nurses and all healthcare providers patience and understanding as they work their hardest to provide the most attentive and best care for all during these unprecedented times.

"We also urge the community to receive their vaccination as the best protection against the virus (either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson or both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna brands), to wear masks and social distance when in public, and always practice proper hand hygiene.