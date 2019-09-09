SAN ANTONIO — We are just weeks away from the official start of flu season, but doctors say now is the time to get the flu vaccine.

Dr. Anita Kurian, the Assistant Director over the Communicable Disease Division of Metro Health told us, "We just have to be prepared. We hope for the best and prepare for the worst."

She urges everyone to get the flu vaccine before October. "We recommend get the flu shot as soon as it becomes available because it takes at least two weeks for the flu shot from the time you get the flu shot until you get the full protection against the flu virus," said Dr. Kurian.

A 2018 CDC study looked at those in the U.S. who were sickened by the flu from 2010-2016 and found that eight percent of the population gets sick each flu season. The age groups that are most likely to contract the flu are toddlers up to four years old and adults between the ages of 50 and 64. All in all, the CDC says children younger than 18 are more than twice as likely to develop symptomatic flu infection than adults 65 years and older. Dr. Kurian said, "Getting a flu vaccine is the best and most important step in preventing the flu infections."

Doctors say the best ways to help prevent the spread of the flu besides getting the flu vaccine, is to wash your hands frequently and to cover your cough. Even though you may be getting the shot early, it doesn't mean it will only last for part of the season. Dr. Kurian added, "Every year the flu vaccine gives protection that lasts for the entire flu season."

You could be coming down with the flu if you have a fever, cough, and sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, or headaches and fatigue. Dr. Kurian also told us, "Get the shot as soon as it becomes available. Don't wait for the season to begin."

