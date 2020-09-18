What will Halloween look like in San Antonio amid the pandemic?

SAN ANTONIO — It may not feel like it, but fall is just around the corner and with that comes a major holiday that for many, is hard to avoid. With Halloween just six weeks away the question remains, what will it happen?
"It's a bit early to have that discussion," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a daily briefing last week as he stated they were waiting on coronavirus results from Labor Day to make any decisions.
But for some businesses, it's full steam ahead with their plans, of course with COVID-19 restrictions.
"Safety is always a top priority at the zoo," Tim Morrow, the San Antonio Zoo's CEO and President said.
Starting Friday, families will have two options at the zoo: the traditional trick-or-treating with their employees wearing masks and gloves or getting your candy fix via drive-thru.
"We are seeing that these events are really attracting people to get out of their homes and have some fun and try and get that feeling of normalcy and make some memories with their families again," Morrow said.
Memories other businesses hope families want to make as well.
13th Floor Haunted House opens this weekend:
- All staff must wear masks
- Capacity will be limited
- You won't have to push or squeeze through any part of the house
Fiesta Texas' Hallowfest will also open its doors:
- Everyone 3+ will have to mask up
- No indoor mazes, haunted houses will operate
- There will be some outdoor entertainment to enjoy
A drive-in Electronic Dance Music Halloween festival is scheduled at the Freeman Coliseum for the holiday weekend:
- Event will have limited capacity
- Parking spots will be socially distanced
- Bathrooms will be socially distanced
Organizers say they are doing everything to assure everyone will feel safe.
"We take it really seriously, public safety. We are working out a deal with another local company out of San Antonio to provide free masks for everybody, so that helps us make sure everyone is safe," Sid Zubr, the event organizer said.