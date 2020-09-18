What will Halloween look like in San Antonio amid the pandemic?

While city leaders wait to make a decision, some businesses are rolling out their Halloween events this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — It may not feel like it, but fall is just around the corner and with that comes a major holiday that for many, is hard to avoid. With Halloween just six weeks away the question remains, what will it happen?



"It's a bit early to have that discussion," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a daily briefing last week as he stated they were waiting on coronavirus results from Labor Day to make any decisions.



But for some businesses, it's full steam ahead with their plans, of course with COVID-19 restrictions.



"Safety is always a top priority at the zoo," Tim Morrow, the San Antonio Zoo's CEO and President said.

Starting Friday, families will have two options at the zoo: the traditional trick-or-treating with their employees wearing masks and gloves or getting your candy fix via drive-thru.

"We are seeing that these events are really attracting people to get out of their homes and have some fun and try and get that feeling of normalcy and make some memories with their families again," Morrow said.

Memories other businesses hope families want to make as well.

13th Floor Haunted House opens this weekend:

All staff must wear masks

Capacity will be limited

You won't have to push or squeeze through any part of the house

Fiesta Texas' Hallowfest will also open its doors:

Everyone 3+ will have to mask up

No indoor mazes, haunted houses will operate

There will be some outdoor entertainment to enjoy

A drive-in Electronic Dance Music Halloween festival is scheduled at the Freeman Coliseum for the holiday weekend:

Event will have limited capacity

Parking spots will be socially distanced

Bathrooms will be socially distanced

Organizers say they are doing everything to assure everyone will feel safe.