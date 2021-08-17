What is Regeneron COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment?

The FDA approved it back in November as an emergency use drug for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases or for those who are high-risk.

HOUSTON — The Regeneron "cocktail" is probably best known as the monoclonal antibody treatment given to President Donald Trump after he contracted COVID-19.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is also receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, his office says.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

The FDA approved it back in November as an emergency use drug for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases or for those who are high-risk, including those over 65 and anyone with a chronic medical condition.

The FDA has not approved it for those already hospitalized for COVID-19.

Both adults and children over the age of 12 can get it. Right now, both Florida and Texas have set up mobile clinics providing this treatment amid this surge of new cases.