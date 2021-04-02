Vaccine Team: Getting the coronavirus vaccine after you get COVID-19

We are still learning a lot when it comes to what is called natural immunity to COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO — We know that surviving a COVID-19 infection helps the body build antibodies against the virus. But many have asked whether that means you should still get a vaccine.

We are still learning a lot when it comes to what is called natural immunity to COVID-19. But, we do know that the protection that someone gains from an infection varies from person-to-person.

So doctors say yes, you should still get a COVID-19 vaccine if you have already recovered from the virus.

Dr. Bryan Alsip from University Health said, "So it's felt that the vaccine, which has shown to be effective at preventing symptomatic disease, is a better way to ensure immunity."

Right now, it is not clear how long natural immunity can last.

But according to the CDC, current evidence suggests that getting the virus again is uncommon in the 90 days after infection.