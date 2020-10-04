SAN ANTONIO — University Hospital posted a video to its Youtube page Friday that shows how medical teams would respond in the event of an massive influx of coronavirus patients.

The narrated video explains the process of taking in patients and evaluating them in temporary medical tents called "surge capacity tents".

"This is our mock trial just to see what happens and what it would look like and how it's working to see if this process is running efficiently, so when this process is ready to turn it on, we have it," said Dr. Christina Bird, Emergency Department Medical Director for University Hospital.

Take a look at the full video below: