Texas State responds to claims that coronavirus-positive students are being held in dorms

Texas State University has responded to claims that coronavirus-positive students are staying inside residence halls and answering other questions.

Are COVID-19-positive students being placed in residence halls?

Texas State said no. It said COVID-19-positive students will be asked to either go home for isolation, or, if that's not possible, they'll go to a designated isolation spot in a university-owned apartment, not a residence hall. The university said the isolation apartments are separate from other apartments. The university also said when a student is in isolation, they must stay in the designated isolation space and avoid contact with others.

What happens if someone lives in a residence hall and comes into close contact with a positive case?

Texas State said it'll encourage that student to head home to quarantine and get tested. If the student can't go home, they will move into one of the four residence halls with empty floors, which are designated for students in quarantine. During quarantine, the university said students will be tested for COVID-19.

What should students do if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they come in close contact with to someone who tests positive?

The university said students, faculty and staff who test positive or are identified as a close contact should report it in Bobcat Trace.

Are face masks required on campus?

According to the university website, face coverings are required in public spaces. Students don't have to wear a face mask if they are in their bedrooms or suite, unless there is a guest present. If a resident can't find their face covering, Department of Housing and Residential Life staff will give them a temporary one.

How often are common areas being cleaned?

The university website said high-touch areas in community bathrooms, lobbies, kitchens, public restrooms, study rooms and open ares will be disinfected twice daily, Monday through Friday. It said this follows CDC recommendations.

Bathrooms inside student rooms and suites will no longer be cleaned every month by staff. The website said this is in order to limit staff going into student living spaces. Staff will perform one deep cleaning of the bathrooms over winter break.