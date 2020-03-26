SAN ANTONIO DE ARECO, Buenos Aires Province — The Texas Democratic Convention is being moved from San Antonio to the internet due to coronavirus.

"The Texas Democratic Party will be shifting our convention to an innovative, digital space, hosting the largest online convention and virtual experience in Democratic Party history," a release said on Thursday. "Our tactics have changed, but our goals for 2020 have not."

While the move presents unique challenges, party officials say there is also an opportunity to make the event more accessible.

"By moving into a digital forum, we will make it easier for individuals across Texas to participate by removing barriers associated with travel costs, missed work, or physical ability," party chair Gilberto Hinosoja said.

He says that this is also a chance to leverage digital tools to innovate convention business.

"By designing these systems now, we stay ahead of the curve and continue to be a leader among state parties who are operationalizing digital systems year over year," Hinosoja said. "It will be the cutting edge of what technology has to offer and an example of how conventions are going to look in the future."

The party said that announcements about the specifics will be made in April.

