SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that retailers, restaurants, malls and movie theaters across the state will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity starting this Friday, May 1.

He said that this is phase one of his plan to safely reopen business in the state, and as long as the data does not show a spike in cases over the next two weeks, bars, barbershops, gyms, and salons could be reopened with restrictions as early as May 18.

Abbott released a 63-page report on his plan to open Texas, which includes general guidelines for all individuals and businesses as well as specific instructions for different business sectors.

He repeatedly recommended that people wear masks in public, and social distancing and proper hygiene remain crucial in fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Individuals

Maintain 6 feet of separation from those outside your household

Self-screen for coronavirus symptoms before entering a business

Wash/disinfect hands upon entry and after any interaction

Wear a cloth mask

All employers

Train employees on cleaning, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette

Screen employees for coronavirus symptoms

Send home any employee with symptoms, and do not let them return until: Three days have passed since recovery Improvement in respiratory symptoms At least seven days have passed since symptoms first presented.

Individually pack any meals provided for employees

Frequently clean any regularly touched surfaces

Make hand sanitizer readily available and add signage about proper hygiene

Retailers

Consider dedicating a certain period of the day for at-risk customers

If possible, monitor and clean anything customers touch after they leave

Contactless payment is encouraged

Restaurants

Parties maintain 6 feet of distance from all other parties at all times

No tables of more than six people

Do not leave condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional table top items on an unoccupied table

Provide condiments only upon request, and in single use (non-reusable) portions.

Use a new disposable menus for each patron

If a buffet is offered, restaurant employees serve the food

Consider having an employee open doors

Disinfect the dining surface after each group

Clean bathrooms regularly and document when you do

Sanitize restaurants daily

Movie Theaters

Encouraged to use remote ticketing

Keep two empty seats between patrons who are not together

Leave every other row empty

All theaters that serve food are subject to the same guidelines as restaurants

