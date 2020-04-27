SAN ANTONIO — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that retailers, restaurants, malls and movie theaters across the state will be allowed to open at 25 percent capacity starting this Friday, May 1.
He said that this is phase one of his plan to safely reopen business in the state, and as long as the data does not show a spike in cases over the next two weeks, bars, barbershops, gyms, and salons could be reopened with restrictions as early as May 18.
Abbott released a 63-page report on his plan to open Texas, which includes general guidelines for all individuals and businesses as well as specific instructions for different business sectors.
He repeatedly recommended that people wear masks in public, and social distancing and proper hygiene remain crucial in fighting the spread of coronavirus.
Individuals
- Maintain 6 feet of separation from those outside your household
- Self-screen for coronavirus symptoms before entering a business
- Wash/disinfect hands upon entry and after any interaction
- Wear a cloth mask
All employers
- Train employees on cleaning, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette
- Screen employees for coronavirus symptoms
- Send home any employee with symptoms, and do not let them return until:
- Three days have passed since recovery
- Improvement in respiratory symptoms
- At least seven days have passed since symptoms first presented.
- Individually pack any meals provided for employees
- Frequently clean any regularly touched surfaces
- Make hand sanitizer readily available and add signage about proper hygiene
Retailers
- Consider dedicating a certain period of the day for at-risk customers
- If possible, monitor and clean anything customers touch after they leave
- Contactless payment is encouraged
Restaurants
- Parties maintain 6 feet of distance from all other parties at all times
- No tables of more than six people
- Do not leave condiments, silverware, flatware, glassware, or other traditional table top items on an unoccupied table
- Provide condiments only upon request, and in single use (non-reusable) portions.
- Use a new disposable menus for each patron
- If a buffet is offered, restaurant employees serve the food
- Consider having an employee open doors
- Disinfect the dining surface after each group
- Clean bathrooms regularly and document when you do
- Sanitize restaurants daily
Movie Theaters
- Encouraged to use remote ticketing
- Keep two empty seats between patrons who are not together
- Leave every other row empty
- All theaters that serve food are subject to the same guidelines as restaurants
