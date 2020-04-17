SAN ANTONIO — A second VIA Metropolitan bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus, making them the third employee reported to have COVID-19.

The bus driver was last on duty on Monday, April 6. They called out sick on Thursday, April 9 and a positive test was reported on Thursday, April 16.

VIA says they do not know how the employee contracted the virus.

A list of routes they operated in the period prior to April 6 is listed below:

VIA

The company says customers who may have traveled on these routes or been in close contact with the operator can call VIA’s Customer Care Team at (210) 362-2020 with questions.

The first case, an administrative employee with little to no public interaction in their role, was reported on March 28. That person has is said to have recovered and is back at work. The second, an operator, is recovering at home.

"We’re taking extra steps to protect our employees and customers, including setting a safe capacity limit of 16 bus passengers at a time, and installing protective barriers for driver cabins, and removing or restricting access to seats closest to the operator," VIA said.