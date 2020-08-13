Poteet ISD suspends all extracurricular activities after coronavirus policies were breached

A school official who'd coordinated a photoshoot with football players and a county official later tested positive for COVID-19.

POTEET, Texas — Poteet ISD has suspended all extracurricular activities "in the abundance of caution" after a school official tested positive for COVID-19, district superintendent Charles Camarillo confirmed to KENS 5.

According to Camarillo, the official had coordinated with a county official to take photos with football players and cheerleaders as part of an advertisement for the district's upcoming football program.

The photos were taken on Thursday, August 6, during which mask policies and closed practiced policies set by Poteet ISD and Poteet High School were violated.

The district said they established that the county official, who was not identified, has tested negative for coronavirus since the incident. The district also alerted parents of students who were involved in the photoshoot.

On Monday, August 10, the district learned that the school official involved in the event had tested positive for COVID-19. Camarillo said the official was not in close contact with the students and wore his mask for the entirety of the photoshoot.

Initially, the district suspended extracurriculars through August 24, but "now that we have established that there was no close contact between the school official and our students," extracurriculars will resume on Monday, August 17, Camarillo said.

The district has since reinforced its coronavirus policies with faculty and staff. Camarillo said any request for access to the district's students "must come through me."

"The safety and wellness of our students is our number 1 priority and we will continue to train and educate our faculty, staff, students, and families on best practices relative to this pandemic," Camarillo said.