Medical experts urge safety precautions heading into Thanksgiving holiday as coronavirus cases increase in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Health officials continue to encourage the community to get vaccinated as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches. That's because there's been a sharp increase of new coronavirus cases reported in Bexar County.

Metro Health reported 268 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, which is a sharp increase from 188 cases revealed on Friday.

The days of whipping up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings and enjoying the company of family may seem like a lost tradition for some since the pandemic crept into society. But although Bexar County’s coronavirus risk level remains low, there are lingering concerns of a possible surge – prompting health experts to push for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

According to Metro Health, 65% of the population in Bexar County is fully vaccinated.

“Hopefully it’s not a trend toward another surge and I doubt that it is. I think we have a lot of folks that are vaccinated. A lot of folks who are now getting boosters,” said Dr. Duane Hospenthal, Baptist Health’s lead infection control director.

Mask wearing is recommended for those attending Thanksgiving gatherings, especially when indoors. Hospenthal noted the importance of outdoor gatherings for situations where there are lots of people that aren’t core family members.

“I think there will be more gatherings. The advice still is try to gather with folks you know and folks that are vaccinated,” Hospenthal said.

Caroline Murguia remembers last year’s Thanksgiving as a small-sized event filled with virtual family connections.

“Because, of course, you wanted to make everyone safe. We’re so blessed to be able to do Facetime and whatever else you can do so we’re able to actually see and talk to the people we love,” Murguia said.

The Thanksgiving feast this year at the Murguia household will accommodate more family members next Thursday.