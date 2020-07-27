Kerrville woman says pandemic forced her to shutdown her homegrown business

The Claus family realized the coronavirus impacted people's buying habits, which led to the final decision to close.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Chee Claus and her husband have been back in Kerrville for three years. In March, Claus secured a small bank loan to reignite their home-based business: Hummus and Heifer. But four months later, the business closed for good.

"It was vegetarian and carnivorous cuisine,” Claus said.

March was also when Texas health officials confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the state. Over the next few months, Claus faced reality.

"I still sat on my front porch, hoping and waiting and had everything setup and I realized it just wasn't going to happen,” she said.

The public’s appetite for Claus’ cuisine seemed to disappear. But she hasn’t been alone in the struggle to make a living.

"This isn't about politics, this is about people's lives and their livelihoods,” Claus said.

Claus took her dishes to local farmers markets. But the money just wasn’t there. She couldn’t let all this food to go waste through.

"I decided to start feeding the homeless and the hungry and veterans. Anybody who needed a hand because I think Kerrville is a very community-oriented place,” Claus said.

Despite the demise of Hummus and Heifer, Claus is thankful her old job took her back. She’s thankful she can financially support her husband during the pandemic. Claus hopes one day, she brings back the business yet again.