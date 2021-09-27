How San Antonio departments are honoring first responders who died after battling COVID-19

The pandemic has taken its toll on the community and its first responders.

SAN ANTONIO — Several local departments have recently lost first responders, who served our community for years, to COVID-19.

Jay Peña, an officer with the San Antonio Park Police Department, died Sunday morning from COVID-19 complications. According to a Facebook post from the department, Peña joined in 2012 and “served the citizens of San Antonio with dignity.”

It’s unclear how long he had been fighting the coronavirus, which has killed more than 4,300 Bexar County residents since the start of the pandemic.

The San Antonio Fire Department announced the passing of active duty fire engineer Joseph M. Faunce. He served SAFD since 1989 and most recently worked in the fire training division.

He passed away from complications with COVID. He is remembered as a kind man and a great friend to many in the SAFD family.

The community will also remember Bexar County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ronald Butler. He passed away with COVID at the beginning of September.

On Tuesday morning, they will honor him from Mission Park North to Community Bible Church where they will hold a memorial service. It will be streamed lived at 10:30 a.m. on Facebook.