Governor Abbott announces U.S. Navy support in Rio Grande Valley, Southwest Texas to help combat COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday that U.S. Navy teams have been sent to Texas as the state continues to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott says the Department Of Defense has sent five United States Navy teams to four different locations throughout Texas to support local hospitals in the combat against COVID-19.

Starting today, one U.S. Navy Acute Care Team will provide help at the Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

State officials say four U.S. Navy Rural Rapid Response Teams will support hospitals in Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Rio Grande City.

According to Governor Abbott, the U.S. Navy teams consist of medical and support professionals who are being deployed to help meet medical needs in hospitals throughout the state of Texas.

"The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas," said Governor Abbott.

"I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe," added Gov. Abbott.

Nueces County Judge, Barbara Canales, says medical staff has been sent to Christus Spohn Hospital and Corpus Christi Medical Center to help with combat COVID-19 as well.

Texas officials report 93 new fatalities today, with 636 new fatalities in the last 5 days.

