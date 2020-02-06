Free summer food program offers 'grab and go' meals

Each summer, free meals are available for kids ages 1-18, but this year the federal program is changing to let people take their food home due to the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Parents with children between the ages of one and 18 years old can pick up free "grab and go" meals at community center sites and other locations throughout the city this summer.

That's a change in the program's delivery, due to the city's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual program is run through the San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department and funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

High quality meals, similar to those served during the school year by the national school lunch and breakfast programs, will be provided at 25 locations throughout Bexar County.

"We're excited to launch the 2020 Summer Food Program at our community centers. While Parks and Recreation has provided summer meals to children for many years during our summer camp program and at swimming pools, in this COVID-19 environment, we are modifying distribution of meals to "Grab and Go" drive-thru style pick up to ensure the safety of families and our employees," Homer Garcia III, Director of Parks and Recreation, said.