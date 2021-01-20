x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Coronavirus

Downtown Austin buildings illuminated to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Staff at St. David's Episcopal Church rang the church's bell as a tribute to the victims.

AUSTIN, Texas — Buildings around the Austin area were illuminated on Tuesday night as part of a nationwide memorial for those who have died from COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 400,000 Americans have now died from complications related to the virus. More than 600 people in Travis County have lost their lives.

Associate Priest Bob Gribble and staff at St. David’s Episcopal Church downtown rang the church’s bell at 4:30 p.m. as a tribute to the victims.

Both Austin City Hall and the Long Center were lit up red to honor them.

There were similar displays across the country, with bells ringing, buildings lit up red and lawmakers holding red candles.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined a COVID-19 memorial event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night as hundreds of lights lined the reflecting pool outside the Lincoln Memorial.

“These are dark times,” Biden told dozens of supporters in an emotional sendoff in Delaware before departing for Washington. “But there’s always light.”

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Inauguration Day 2021: Who is performing at Biden's inauguration?

Austin Public Health's vaccine portal: How to deal with these common issues

President Trump delivers 'farewell address' from White House in recorded video