Downtown Austin buildings illuminated to honor lives lost to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — Buildings around the Austin area were illuminated on Tuesday night as part of a nationwide memorial for those who have died from COVID-19.
According to Johns Hopkins University, 400,000 Americans have now died from complications related to the virus. More than 600 people in Travis County have lost their lives.
Associate Priest Bob Gribble and staff at St. David’s Episcopal Church downtown rang the church’s bell at 4:30 p.m. as a tribute to the victims.
Both Austin City Hall and the Long Center were lit up red to honor them.
There were similar displays across the country, with bells ringing, buildings lit up red and lawmakers holding red candles.
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined a COVID-19 memorial event in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night as hundreds of lights lined the reflecting pool outside the Lincoln Memorial.
“These are dark times,” Biden told dozens of supporters in an emotional sendoff in Delaware before departing for Washington. “But there’s always light.”
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: