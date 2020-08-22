More than 200 positive COVID-19 tests from Walgreens backlog attributed to Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — When Metro Health updates its novel coronavirus figures for Bexar County Saturday evening, there will be at least 205 additional cases.

The new data comes from ongoing investigations by the Texas Department of State Health Services of a coronavirus-testing backlog reported by Walgreens earlier this month. According to local health officials, the backlog of about 59,000 Texas test results yielded 205 for Bexar County, most of them having been conducted in July.