Coronavirus Tracker: Monday brings Bexar County's lowest new-case total for 2022 by far

COVID hospitalizations for our region have fallen by nearly 30% over the last week.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time this year the community's seven-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases dropped below 1,000 over the weekend as January's surge, the worst Bexar County has seen over the last two years, continues to steadily subside. Monday brought the latest indication that the county is on the downslope of the latest wave: a record-low for for new cases in 2022.

Metro Health reported 423 diagnoses to start the week, plummeting the seven-day average to 763, the lowest San Antonio has seen it since Dec. 31. February has brought an average of 1,518 new cases a day, compared to the 4,771 daily cases averaged last month.

More than 516,000 county residents have been infected with the coronavirus; that total includes a new backlog of 1,814 cases reported Monday.

Hospitalizations also dropped for the seventh day in a row for our region. On Monday there were 685 patients received treatment in local facilities for COVID-19 symptoms, which is down 29% from last Monday. Of those 685 patients, 186 are in intensive care and 107 are using ventilators.

COVID-related deaths, however, continue to mount. Another 10 San Antonio-area residents have died from virus complications, bringing the community's death toll to 5,196 as of Monday.

No deaths were reported by health authorities over the weekend.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1.738 million eligible Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday, Feb. 10.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began grew by 6,358 on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That total includes 5,655 new confirmed cases and 703 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Monday's figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 6.464 million.

An additional 42 Texans have died from virus complications, meanwhile, raising the statewide death toll to 81,030.

