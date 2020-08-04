SAN ANTONIO — They can be kept apart, but you can't keep them from caring.

On Tuesday night, dozens of cars filled the parking lot of Methodist Hospital in Stone Oak.

Drivers flicked on their hazards lights as a wave to those watching from the windows above. They put signs on their windshields with messages of hope, reminding healthcare workers to "keep the faith".

The "Park and Pray" event was organized by ONE, a non-profit ministry. Ministers led people in prayer through a teleconference call. They connected those in the parking lot with people inside the hospital to keep up with social distancing.

"Our desire is to honor, encourage and build them up," said Helen Sula, a ONE prayer minister.

Katelyn Willet is an ER nurse at Methodist Hospital. She said it's comforting to have the love and support of her community during this difficult time.

"It's very sweet and I think we all appreciate it," Willett said. "When we are working and we are getting down, it's nice to see people recognizing that and coming together for us."

Willett watched from the windows since she couldn't step away from her work.

About a dozen employees were able to step outside and get as close as they could to the kind gesture. Drivers and workers waved at one another, some even blew kisses.

Even feet apart, they're getting through this together.

