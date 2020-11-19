A race to test and identify 'silent spreaders' of coronavirus ahead of Thanksgiving

Non-profit Community Labs is expanding its asymptomatic testing in San Antonio as demand keeps growing.

SAN ANTONIO — As cases keep rising, there's a race to find 'silent spreaders' ahead of Thanksgiving next week. Non-profit 'Community Labs' is expanding its asymptomatic testing in San Antonio as demand keeps growing.

It is also testing people this weekend at three different sites. In conjunction with the City of San Antonio, they're testing people with no symptoms at the AT&T Center. It is one of three sites where you can get tested for free. The goal is to provide assurance and catch those who may be carrying the virus and not even know it.

Community Labs President Sal Webber said, " We've been growing our volume by over 100 percent per week."

The non-profit continues to grow to stop the spread. Its goal is to test those who don't have symptoms for the coronavirus. Its pilot testing started in September at Somerset ISD.

"We have gone from that one collection location at Somerset, and we are up to 87 total locations across the county and city," he said.

The 87 locations are a mix of businesses and schools. It is now testing at eight different school districts in the area.

"Every week we are doubling," he said. "We are in extreme growth mode right now."

The non-profit can conduct 6,000 tests a day. It plans to double that number by next week. Webber said right now they're racing this current increase.

"We are seeing a surge in our collection as well in terms of the infection rate," he said. "So, we are trying to race the clock we want to have that capacity there to test as many people as possible as we are in the middle of that next surge."

The test is quick and simple. It is a pain-free front nostril PCR test. The promise is to have the results back from the lab in 24 hours. Webber said that's the key in keeping up with the demand.

"The 24-hour turnaround is our biggest innovation, he said. "We have gotten there. We are trying to be efficient as we can be."

This weekend's hours and locations are as followed:

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 25, daily from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Community Labs will be closed Nov. 26 – 29. Testing will resume Monday, Nov. 30.

WHERE:

AT&T Center (Gate C, Lot 2), 1 AT&T Center Parkway

Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St., 78237

Ramirez Community Center, 1011 Gillette Blvd., 78224