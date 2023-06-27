AI and lasers now being studied to detect Parkinson's before the typical symptoms

The hope is that Parkinson's could be detected as many as seven years before symptoms begin

SAN ANTONIO — Detecting Parkinson's disease just by going to the eye doctor. That is what one study says may soon be possible.

Parkinson's is typically diagnosed when people develop the hallmark movement issues like tremors, stiffness, or slowness. This study fresh out of England shows that AI has found yet another way to change the healthcare game. Mika Newton, the CEO of xCures told us, "The scientists in this case were using a type of optical test, and they were able to identify eyes that had the same thinning that they saw in cadavers of patients with Parkinson's disease."

The Parkinson's Foundation says as of 2022, 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every year in the U.S. That's enough people to fill the Rose Bowl Stadium. By the year 2030, 1.2 million people are expected to have Parkinson's in the U.S. That's why studies like this one are so important. Dr. Sarah Horn, a neurologist and assistant professor of neurology with UT Health San Antonio's Parkinson's Foundation Comprehensive Care Center added, "It showed that in people who had those pictures taken of the back of their eye before they ever were diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, they were already developing some changes."

It is called oculomics. Using eye scans to identify other diseases. It has already been used to identify neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and schizophrenia. And even cardiovascular conditions like high blood pressure and even diabetes. Newton said, "If we could detect these types of diseases very early, that could be a really big game changer." Dr. Horn added, "This sort of finding is the thing that at this point in time you would have to go looking for it. But also, it's not ready for use in clinical care yet."

Right now there are no FDA approved medications to slow down Parkinson's, just to deal with the symptoms. The goal, a combination of earlier detection, and medication to keep lives from being taken so soon.