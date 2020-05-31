Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster in response to violence throughout Texas overnight

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for all Texas counties in the midst of the recent protests.

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for all Texas counties in the midst of the recent protests that authorities say endanger public safety and threaten property loss and damage.

Under this declaration, the Governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers.

"Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights," said Governor Abbott. "However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive."