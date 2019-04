SAN ANTONIO — You can purge the paper, clear the clutter and protect your privacy for free!

It's all part of Workonomy's free shredding services being offered at all Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores.

The offer is good April 11 through April 27. You can bring in up to five pounds of documents to shred.

Customers must bring a coupon to take advantage of the deal. You can download the coupon here.